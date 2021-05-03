Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $26.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 133,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

