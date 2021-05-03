Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

