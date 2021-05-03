Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.42. 131,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

