REVV Hits Market Capitalization of $75.69 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, REVV has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $75.69 million and $5.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars.

