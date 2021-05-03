Rigel Finance Price Tops $46.03 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $193,260.10 and $47,971.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.03 or 0.00078169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

