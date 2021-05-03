RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 3.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $318.95 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.