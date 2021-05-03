RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.39 and last traded at C$21.31, with a volume of 115695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.80. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.04.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

