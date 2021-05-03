Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.39. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 105,421 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

