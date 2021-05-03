Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $71.95 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50.

