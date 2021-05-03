Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $28.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30.

