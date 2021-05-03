Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

BND opened at $85.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

