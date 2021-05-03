Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 766 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

