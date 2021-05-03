Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,315 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Landstar System worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $172.28 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

