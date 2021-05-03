Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,547 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 275.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $729.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $705.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

