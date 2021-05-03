Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

