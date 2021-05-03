Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 26,479 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $70.63 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.