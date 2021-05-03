Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 42,460 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in FOX by 2,919.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in FOX by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.