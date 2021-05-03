Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635,515 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

STLD opened at $54.22 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

