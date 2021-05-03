Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $222.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

