Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

