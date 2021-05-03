Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.11 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,665 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

