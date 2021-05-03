Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.40 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.