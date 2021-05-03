Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NYSE VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

