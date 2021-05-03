Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.85 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $184.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

