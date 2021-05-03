Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,202 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of The Buckle worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $12,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKE stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

