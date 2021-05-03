Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 51,427 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $13,138,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

