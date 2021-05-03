Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 198.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,433.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

NYSE ANET opened at $315.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

