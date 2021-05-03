Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

