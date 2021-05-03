Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 153,722 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,722 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.