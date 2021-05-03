Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,341 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

