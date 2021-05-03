Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 789 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

