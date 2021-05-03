Robert W. Baird Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.74. 3,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

