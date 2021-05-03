Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $391.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $394.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

