Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.
NYSE SPGI traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $391.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $394.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
