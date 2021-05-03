Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $328.00 on Monday. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.35.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

