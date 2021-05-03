Rocket Pool Price Reaches $20.51 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.51 or 0.00035786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $210.88 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

