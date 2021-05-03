Rope ($ROPE) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Rope has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $6,535.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $59.33 or 0.00103153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars.

