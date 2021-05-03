Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

