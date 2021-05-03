Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 281,368 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,571. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

