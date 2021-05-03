Roth Capital Increases Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

SMED stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.33. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $286.15 million and a PE ratio of 249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

