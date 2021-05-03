Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $533,019.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.31 or 0.00014290 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $533,019.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,229 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

