Royal Bank of Canada Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $595.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.81 on Monday, reaching $560.69. 7,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,456. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $553.43. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

