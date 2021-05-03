Royal Bank of Canada Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $369.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $10.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,321. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.27 and a 12 month high of $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 106.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13,850.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

