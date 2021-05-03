Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSFFF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,895. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -446.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

