Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $1.22 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

