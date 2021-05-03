RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,235.32 or 0.98907066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $87.01 million and $1.05 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002738 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

