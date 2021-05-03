Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1.93 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

