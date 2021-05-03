Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. 14,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,599. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.