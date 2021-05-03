S.Finance (SFG) Price Up 68.4% This Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $127,775.39 and approximately $1.08 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 68.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

