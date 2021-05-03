SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $205,217.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00276979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01169193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.00719733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.19 or 0.99955049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 509,143 coins and its circulating supply is 482,001 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

