Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 527,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
NYSE:SFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,707. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.