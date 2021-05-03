Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 527,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE:SFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,707. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

